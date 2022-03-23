Ad
Sex Education star lands role in upcoming live-action Barbie movie

Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

Sex Education star Emma Mackey has landed a role in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie.

The 26-year-old, who is best known for her role as Maeve Wiley in the hit Netflix series, will star alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the flick.

While it hasn’t been revealed what character Emma will play, it is believed to be a “big part” and it will “cement her evolution from small-screen actress to big-screen star”.

A source told The Sun: “Emma is one of the brightest stars to come out of Sex Education. The series was a break­through into the industry for her, and as Maeve she made waves.”

“Emma’s name has become hot property and everyone wants a piece of her. She was Jacqueline De Bellefort in the new film version of Death On The Nile and plays Emily Bronte in the biopic about the writer’s life, which is out this year.”

