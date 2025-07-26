Romanticising your life: TikTok trend or mental health tool?

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok or Instagram, you’ve probably seen the term “romanticise your life” trending.

From aesthetic coffee shots to dreamy morning routines, influencers are encouraging viewers to treat everyday moments as special.

But is this just another social media trend—or could romanticising your life actually improve your mental health?

The TikTok Trend: Why Everyone’s Talking About It

The romanticising-your-life trend gained popularity on TikTok as users started posting videos of ordinary moments set to calming music—like making breakfast, journaling, or going on a solo walk.

The idea? Treat your life like a movie, where you are the main character.

This trend has gone viral because it offers something refreshing in a world obsessed with perfection: appreciating small, real-life moments.

The Mental Health Perspective: Is It Helpful?

Romanticising your life isn’t just about creating aesthetic content—it can be a powerful mindset shift. Here’s why mental health experts believe it can help:

1. Encourages Mindfulness

Taking time to notice and appreciate small details, like the sound of birds or the smell of fresh coffee, brings you into the present moment—reducing anxiety and stress.

2. Boosts Gratitude

When you romanticise your life, you focus on what you have rather than what you lack. Gratitude has been linked to improved mood and overall well-being.

3. Builds Self-Worth

Seeing yourself as the “main character” can improve confidence and reduce negative self-talk. It’s a form of self-care disguised as a fun trend.

How to Romanticise Your Life in a Healthy Way

You don’t need an expensive lifestyle or a picture-perfect home to start. Try these simple, practical tips:

Create small rituals: Light a candle while you work, make your morning coffee feel special.

Practice slow living: Go for a walk without your phone and enjoy the scenery.

Celebrate tiny wins: Finished your to-do list? Reward yourself with a cosy night in.

The goal is to find beauty in the ordinary, not to impress others online.

The Downside: When Romanticising Becomes Pressure

While the trend can be positive, there’s a potential pitfall: comparing your life to curated TikTok videos. If you start feeling like your life isn’t “aesthetic enough,” the practice can backfire and cause stress instead of peace.

Romanticising your life might have started as a TikTok trend, but it’s rooted in mindfulness and gratitude—both scientifically proven to support mental health.

When done authentically, it’s a powerful reminder to slow down and appreciate life’s little moments.