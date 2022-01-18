President Michael D. Higgins attends the funeral of Ashling Murphy

The funeral of Ashling Murphy is taking place this morning.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was jogging along the Royal Canal in Tullamore, Co. Offaly last Wednesday when she was murdered in broad daylight.

Thousands have gathered outside the church for Ashling’s funeral at St. Brigid’s Church in Mountbolus this morning, including President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabine.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister Norma Foley also arrived at the church.

The funeral mass is being broadcast on the RTÉ News Channel, and a live stream of the funeral is available here.

Following the funeral mass, Ashling will be buried at Lowertown Cemetery.

There has been an outpour of anger and sadness over Ashling’s death, as it has once again highlighted male violence against women in Ireland, and the danger women face on a daily basis.

There have been hundreds of vigils held across Ireland and across the globe in honour of the late primary school teacher.

Gardaí are appealing for people with information surrounding Ashling’s murder to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Cappincur/canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.