PICS: Well-known faces step out for I Know What You Did Last Summer screening

Some well-known faces stepped out for an exclusive screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Dublin on Thursday night.

The film stars Madelyn Cline as well as Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jonah Hauer-King, as a group of friends are terrorised by a stalker who knows about an incident from their past.

Those getting a sneak peak of the film included Adam Fogarty, Shannon Reilly McGrath, Hughie Maughan, Conor Behan, and Mick Medeiros.

When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.

A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge.

As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the massacre of 1997 for help.