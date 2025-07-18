Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out for I Know What You Did Last Summer screening

Credit: Brian McEvoy
Some well-known faces stepped out for an exclusive screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Dublin on Thursday night.

The film stars Madelyn Cline as well as Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jonah Hauer-King, as a group of friends are terrorised by a stalker who knows about an incident from their past.

Those getting a sneak peak of the film included Adam Fogarty, Shannon Reilly McGrath, Hughie Maughan, Conor Behan, and Mick Medeiros.

Adam Fogarty pictured at the special preview screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Movies at Dundrum Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mick Medeiros pictured at the special preview screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Movies at Dundrum Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Isabel Lenihan pictured at the special preview screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Movies at Dundrum Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciaran McDonnell pictured at the special preview screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Movies at Dundrum Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.
A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge.
As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the massacre of 1997 for help.
Fyiya Grace pictured at the special preview screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Movies at Dundrum Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Stacey Fiat pictured at the special preview screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Movies at Dundrum Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Aisling Finlay pictured at the special preview screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Movies at Dundrum Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Black Paddy and Hughie Maughan pictured at the special preview screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Movies at Dundrum Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Shannen Reilly McGrath pictured at the special preview screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Movies at Dundrum Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Shanice Griffin pictured at the special preview screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer in Movies at Dundrum Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
