PICS: Famous faces join Ronan Keating for the Marie Keating Foundation’s 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

The Marie Keating Foundation’s Annual Celebrity Golf Classic, sponsored by Skechers, teed off in style again this year on the stunning Palmer South Course at the K-Club today.

This highly anticipated flagship event is in its 27th year and aims to raise €100,000 in vital funds for the early detection cancer charity.

The Marie Keating Foundation was founded when the Keating family lost their mother, Marie, to breast cancer.

The event is hosted annually by the Foundation’s Patron and Co-Founder, Ronan Keating.

Some thirty teams participated and had the unique opportunity to play with an array of celebrities and sporting legends, including Keith Duffy, Brian McFadden, Shane Byrne, Shay Given, Andrew Trimble and more.

Ronan Keating, Patron and Co-Founder of the Marie Keating Foundation said: “It’s incredible to think we’re now in our 27th year of the Marie Keating Foundation Golf Classic. We simply couldn’t do it without the ongoing support of Skechers — huge thanks to Mr Richard Parker and the entire team at Skechers for being such valued partners. The K-Club has once again been a wonderful host and it’s always a pleasure to reconnect with familiar faces and welcome new ones. We’re so grateful to everyone who entered teams or donated auction prizes and helped make this year’s event such a success.”

“The funds raised today will go directly towards supporting the Foundation’s vital cancer support and survivorship services — helping us be there for people at every step of their cancer journey. From tailored survivorship programmes to practical and emotional support, every single contribution makes a real difference in the lives of those we support.” Richard Parker, Managing Director of Skechers UK & Ireland added: “We’re honoured to once again support the Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic and the critical work of the Foundation. At Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company ®, we understand that comfort and care extend beyond our products—it’s about giving back and supporting people and communities. Sponsoring the Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf event allows us to do that.”