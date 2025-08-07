Ad
PICS: Famous faces join Ronan Keating for the Marie Keating Foundation’s 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

Ronan and Storm Keating with children Jack, Cooper and Coco are pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
The Marie Keating Foundation’s Annual Celebrity Golf Classic, sponsored by Skechers, teed off in style again this year on the stunning Palmer South Course at the K-Club today.

This highly anticipated flagship event is in its 27th year and aims to raise €100,000 in vital funds for the early detection cancer charity.

The Marie Keating Foundation was founded when the Keating family lost their mother, Marie, to breast cancer.

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic. Picture Andres Poveda
Ronan Keating and Storm Keating is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic. Picture Andres Poveda
Ronan and Storm Keating with children Jack, Cooper and Coco are pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Ronan and Storm Keating with children Jack, Cooper and Coco are pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Ronan Keating is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Ronan Keating is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
The Keating family is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
The Keating family is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Keith Duffy is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic. Picture Andres Poveda
Keith Duffy is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic. Picture Andres Poveda
Jordi Murphy is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic sponsored. Picture Andres Poveda
Jordi Murphy is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic sponsored. Picture Andres Poveda
Shay Given is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Shay Given is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Brian Mc Fadden is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Brian Mc Fadden is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda

 

 

Neil McManus is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Neil McManus is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda

The event is hosted annually by the Foundation’s Patron and Co-Founder, Ronan Keating.

Some thirty teams participated and had the unique opportunity to play with an array of celebrities and sporting legends, including Keith Duffy, Brian McFadden, Shane Byrne, Shay Given, Andrew Trimble and more.

Simon Delaney is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Simon Delaney is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Jack Keating is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Jack Keating is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Ronnie Whelan is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Ronnie Whelan is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Ruairi Keating and Dylan Keating is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Ruairi Keating and Dylan Keating is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Linda Keating is pictured with Sunil Shah and Paul Gallagher of ShuzGroup pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Linda Keating is pictured with Sunil Shah and Paul Gallagher of ShuzGroup pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Stan Boardman is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Stan Boardman is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Richard Parker, MD Skechers UK and Ireland is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Richard Parker, MD Skechers UK and Ireland is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Richard Parker, MD Skechers UK with Ronan Keating Ireland is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Richard Parker, MD Skechers UK with Ronan Keating Ireland is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Shane Byrne is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Shane Byrne is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Keith Duffy is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Keith Duffy is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Picture Andres Poveda
Liz Yeates, CEO, Marie Keating Foundation with Barry Murphy is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic sponsored Picture Andres Povedah
Liz Yeates, CEO, Marie Keating Foundation with
Barry Murphy is pictured at the 27th Annual Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic sponsored Picture Andres Povedah

Ronan Keating, Patron and Co-Founder of the Marie Keating Foundation said: “It’s incredible to think we’re now in our 27th year of the Marie Keating Foundation Golf Classic. We simply couldn’t do it without the ongoing support of Skechers — huge thanks to Mr Richard Parker and the entire team at Skechers for being such valued partners. The K-Club has once again been a wonderful host and it’s always a pleasure to reconnect with familiar faces and welcome new ones. We’re so grateful to everyone who entered teams or donated auction prizes and helped make this year’s event such a success.”

“The funds raised today will go directly towards supporting the Foundation’s vital cancer support and survivorship services — helping us be there for people at every step of their cancer journey. From tailored survivorship programmes to practical and emotional support, every single contribution makes a real difference in the lives of those we support.”

Richard Parker, Managing Director of Skechers UK & Ireland added: “We’re honoured to once again support the Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic and the critical work of the Foundation. At Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company ®, we understand that comfort and care extend beyond our products—it’s about giving back and supporting people and communities. Sponsoring the Marie Keating Foundation Celebrity Golf event allows us to do that.”

Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

