Penneys launch this year’s RTÉ Late Late Toy Show collection

Penneys have launched their much anticipated RTÉ Late Late Toy Show collection.

The collection is in support of the Children’s Health Foundation, who will be receiving a €100,000 donation along with a consignment of the sought after pyjama sets to share among the hospitals.

The range includes a new Toy Show fleece snuddie for adults (€19) and kids (€16), owl pyjamas made sustainable cotton for adults (€15) and children (€12), a baby sleepsuit and bib set (€10) and even a printed pet outfit (€8) for furry family members.

The range also includes the all-important Christmas wish list, part of the letter to Santa pack (€2), owl footie socks (€5) and an eye mask (€3) for a festive dream filled sleep.

The new collection is on sale in Penneys stores nationwide from today, with PJs scheduled to arrive in store over the weekend ahead of the television highlight of the year which airs on Friday, November 26.

Damien O’Neill, Director of Sales at Penneys said: “We are delighted to share a little festive joy and excitement to families across Ireland through our RTÉ Late Late Toy Show range. The RTÉ Late Late Toy Show really kicks off the Christmas countdown and we’re thrilled to be part of the magic.”

“We’re very proud to continue supporting children’s hospitals for the seventh year running: we hope our donation will help sick children and their families and we always love hearing how our PJs donations brings a smile to so many of the children watching the show from hospitals. It’s a cause very close to our hearts.”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the Children’s Health Foundation said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Penneys for the seventh year running.”

“Since our partnership began, Penneys have generously donated €365,000 which supports all the doctors, nurses, frontline teams and researchers in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres in our goal of ensuring every sick child has the very best chance.”

“Christmas is such a special time of year for children, and for most families the festive season really begins with watching the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show. Over the year, the Penneys RTÉ Late Late Toy Show range has become a lovely part of the tradition we have in our hospitals around the night to help bring some special treatment and excitement.”

“With that, we are delighted that Penneys are still donating pyjamas for the children who will be watching from our hospitals on the night. A big thanks from us to everyone at Penneys for their incredible support and generous donation once again this year.”