New Instagram rich list reveals the highest earning Love Island stars

The ninth season of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media One on January 16.

The popular dating show has launched an impressive number of careers, with many contestants landing major brand deals after their time in the villa.

Ahead of the upcoming series, Honcho has revealed the top ten highest earning Love Island contestants on Instagram.

Take a look:

1. Molly-Mae Hague

Following her appearance on the 2019 series, Molly-Mae Hague landed a six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing, and in August 2021, she announced her role as Creative Director of the company.

The influencer has also launched her own fake tan company, called Filter By Molly-Mae.

The 23-year-old has a whopping 6.8million followers on Instagram, and she makes an estimated average of €69,429 per post.

2. Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury, 23, placed runner-up on Love Island 2019 alongside his multi-millionaire girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

The younger bother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury signed a reported six-figure deal to become the face of boohooMAN following his stint in the villa.

He has 4.3million followers on Instagram, and earns an estimated average of €43,964 per post.

3. Maura Higgins

Since her appearance on the 2019 series of Love Island, Irish beauty Maura Higgins has signed with Elite Model Agency, who boasts signings such as Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.

The 32-year-old has also collaborated with fashion giant Boohoo and lingerie retailer Ann Summers, and reportedly bagged £500,000 (€584,000) from both deals.

In June 2020, the Longford native launched her own makeup range with Inglot, and she is also the host of RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland.

Maura has 3.6million followers on Instagram, and makes an estimated average of €34,926 per post.

4. Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer, who is the daughter of Eastenders actor Danny Dyer, won the popular dating show in 2018.

Since then, she has fronted washing adverts with the catchphrase “Perf with Surf”, teamed up with online retailer InTheStyle and beauty brand SOSU by Suzanne Jackson for collaborations, and launched a podcast with her dad called Sorted with the Dyers.

Dani has 3.6million followers on Instagram, and makes an estimated average of €34,550 per post.

5. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu won the 2022 series of the dating show alongside her Italian boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

The Turkish actress has since collaborated with huge brands such as Oh Polly, Beauty Works and BPerfect Cosmetics, and she is set to appear on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

She has 3.2million followers on Instagram, and makes an estimated average of €31,754 per post.

6. Amber Gill

Amber Gill shot to fame after winning the 2019 series of Love Island alongside Irish star Greg O’Shea.

Along the couple split shortly after the show, they have both been hugely successful in their careers.

Amber has 2.6million Instagram followers, and makes an estimated average of €25,465 per post.

7. Gemma Owen

Gemma Owen made it to the final of the 2021 series alongside her then-beau Luca Bish.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, has since landed herself a six-figure deal with fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

She has 2million followers on Instagram, and makes an estimated average of €21,153 per post.

8. Davide Sanclimenti

Davide Sanclimenti won last year’s Love Island with his girlfriend Ekin-Su.

The pair went on to film a travel series together, and Davide also has a menswear line with BoohooMan.

The Italian Stallion has 1.9million Instagram followers, and makes an estimated average of €19,490 per post.

9. Millie Court

Millie Court won the 2021 series of Love Island with her now-ex Liam Reardon.

She bagged a big money deal with fashion giant ASOS, and a six-figure deal with Eylure after leaving the villa.

Millie has 1.9million Instagram followers and makes an estimated average of €19,063 per post.

10. Alex George

Alex George rose to fame on Series 4 of Love Island.

The A&E doctor worked on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic, and was appointed as a mental health ambassador by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021.

He has 1.9million followers on Instagram, and makes an estimated average of €18,828 per post.