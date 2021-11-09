Netflix announce Selling Sunset spin-off show

Netflix have announced a Selling Sunset spin-off show.

‘Selling the OC’ will follow Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim as he opens a new office in Newport Beach, California.

The reality series will feature an all-new cast, including Newport Beach real estate agents Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall and more.

Production has begun on the new series, which is set to join the streaming giant in 2022.

The news comes ahead of Selling Sunset season four, which hits Netflix on November 24.

Season four of the popular show has been a long time coming, as filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The third season was released on Netflix over a year ago on August 7, 2020. The hit reality series follows the personal and professional lives of the glamourous realtors working at luxury real-estate brokerage The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. The whole cast will be returning for season four – including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz. Two newcomers will also be joining the cast – Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela. Selling Sunset fans, those Oppenheim couches are getting a little more crowded in Season 4. Vanessa Villela, a Mexican-American novela star turned real estate agent and Emma Hernan, an entrepreneur who has an interesting history with the ladies have joined the cast 🔔 pic.twitter.com/lkX9TO8eBt — Netflix (@netflix) May 26, 2021 The upcoming season will have plenty to cover, as Christine Quinn welcomed her first baby earlier this year, and Chrishell and Jason recently shocked fans by confirming they’re an item. Heather Rae Young also married her reality star beau Tarek El Moussa last month, so fans can expect to see the lead up to the couple’s big day on the show.