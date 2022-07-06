Molly-Mae Hague makes rare comment about the ‘wild behaviour’ on this year’s Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague has reacted to the Islander’s wild behaviour in Casa Amor this year.

The 23-year-old shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, where she found love with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The influencer has distanced herself from the show since she left the villa, but Molly-Mae made a rare comment about the series during a Q&A on Instagram today.

After a fan asked, “Thoughts so far on casa amor,” Molly-Mae replied, “I watched last episode and my head fell off.”

“I’ve been staying up to date through social media so I knew that most people were in ‘some sort’ of couple.”

“Then last night everyone was getting with other people or saying they’d forgotten about their person back home. WILD behaviour,” she added.

Of course, Molly-Mae is referring to the Islanders who have had their heads turned during the show’s famous Casa Amor twist.

Dami, Andrew, Davide and Jacques have all strayed from their respective partners Indiyah, Tasha, Ekin-Su and Paige since the girls left the main villa for Casa Amor.

After declaring it was time to “test” his connection with Paige, Jacques spent Tuesday night’s episode getting to know Mollie and Cheyanne.

And during Wednesday’s episode, it looks like Jacques takes things a step further by kissing Cheyanne on the terrace.

Meanwhile, Dami has been getting to know newcomer Summer, and Andrew has been getting hot and heavy with new girl Coco.

Davide has also shared a kiss with Coco, and smooched Mollie.

Over in Casa Amor, Tasha has struck up a romance with new boy Billy, after Danica encouraged her and Indiyah to explore their possibilities.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

