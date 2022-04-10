Michelle Regazzoli Stone shares the name of her newborn daughter

Michelle Regazzoli Stone has shared the name of her newborn daughter.

The Mrs Glam creator, who welcomed her fourth child with her husband Mark earlier this week, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a sweet video of her baby girl.

She captioned the clip: “🎀Alessa Michelle Stone 🎀 Welcome to the world #BabyGirl.”

The makeup artist continued: “The love & happiness you’ve brought to our house already is incredible, I don’t want this week to end 🤍”

Rosanna Davison commented on the post: “Michelle 😭💕 Bawling! So so happy for you and your family xxx”

Sile Seoige added: “Aww this is pure magic! ❤️ your beautiful daughter 😭 she will be so minded forever. Absolutely gorgeous XXX”

Michelle and her husband Mark tied the knot in Ibiza back in 2013.

The couple welcomed their son Gio in March last year, and are also parents to Hugo and Max.

Michelle announced her pregnancy back in November by sharing a sweet video of her family visiting Santa Clause, who gave them a box containing baby scans and a pair of pink shoes.

She captioned the post: “It is with the greatest happiness & the biggest surprise that I announce my pregnancy news.”

“I’ve cried since I found out thinking this is to good to be true, praying every night that all will be ok.”

“As I step over the half way line of my pregnancy my guardian Angel has answered my prayers. Sometime late spring we are due a Baby………”