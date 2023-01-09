Meet the first partially-sighted contestant in Love Island history

Ron Hall is set to make Love Island history, as the show’s first ever partially-sighted contestant.

The 25-year-old financial advisor, who hails from Essex, lost the sight in his right eye in a footballing accident when he was younger.

He said: “On meeting me, you’d never know I am blind in one eye. It was the result of a football injury when I was 8; I went in for a header and got kicked in the face.”

“I’ve got two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green. It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that.”

“It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit.”

When asked what he’ll bring to the villa, Ron said: “Fun and charisma. I just want to be naturally myself in there, have good times and make memories. I think people will enjoy my company.”

“I’m the most genuine person you’ll meet. I’m genuine, caring and I’m a nice person – which you don’t find these days.”

Makeup artist Lana Jenkins, semi-pro rugby player Kai Fagan and influencer Tanya Manhenga was also confirmed for the upcoming series of the dating show on Monday morning, with the full line-up being announced later today.

The ninth season of Love Island is set to return to our screens on January 16th, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

