Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and assault

Footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

Manchester United have confirmed the 20-year-old will not return to training or play any matches “until further notice”.

The arrest came after a woman alleging incidents of violence posted photos and videos on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood)

The allegations were released on Instagram on Sunday morning and included a video, photographs, and a voice recording of an alleged conversation between the 20-year-old and the woman.

The posts have since been deleted.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.”

“An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.

Manchester United said in an earlier statement: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.”

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

