Man arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after Manchester United suspend Mason Greenwood over allegations

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after a woman alleging incidents of violence posted photos and videos on social media.

The suspect remains in custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing, Greater Manchester Police said. The police launched an investigation after being made aware of the images and footage earlier today.

It comes after Manchester United confirmed that Mason Greenwood would not return to training or play any matches “until further notice” after he was accused of assaulting a woman.

The allegations were released on Instagram on Sunday morning and included a video, photographs, and a voice recording of an alleged conversation between the 20-year-old and the woman. The posts have since been deleted.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.”

“An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Manchester United said in an earlier statement: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

