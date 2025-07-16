Love Island’s Megan takes swipe at Conor as he makes move on close friend in the villa: ‘I’ve stopped watching’

Love Island’s Megan Forte Clarke has taken a swipe at former flame Conor Philips as he makes a move on close friend Shakira in the villa.

Megan, who had only recently begun to get to know Conor, claimed she would wait for him outside the villa when she was kicked out.

However, Conor has proceeded to get to know a number of other girls since she left, including close pal Shakira in recent episodes.

Following this, Megan has opened up about what she really thinks about his antics, as she spoke to Capital: “I didn’t want Connor to leave the villa because we’d only been seeing each other for a couple of days, so that would have been a big move.”

“But he is making big moves in there now. So, yeah, I suppose how it ages depends on how long I will wait,” she added.

“But yeah, I can’t say I expected him to leave, but he’s moving on. I’ve stopped watching now really because I’m like I don’t need to see him lipsing every girl every two seconds.”

“But you do you boo,” Megan confessed.

Conor first matched with Helena when he entered the villa, before he moved on with American bombshell Toni.

However, Conor then moved on with Emily before he decided to explore a connection with Megan.

As Megan was dumped from the villa, Conor decided to recouple with Harry’s ex Emma.

However, now Conor has decided to explore “uncharted territory” with close friend Shakira.

During a conversation at the firepit, he told Shakira: “There’s definitely other girls here that I’d still like to get to know… Why haven’t I tried it with you?”

Surprised, Shakira replied: “You are my friend, if we ended and you’d be on bad terms with me.. I’d never want that…”

Conor then continued: “Maybe something worth thinking about… It makes sense.”

Before entering the villa, the 25-year-old professional rugby player said he was looking for a “dominant woman.”

Speaking about his type on paper, the 25-year-old said: “Someone who is really sure of themselves, ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic. I like dark eyes and I don’t mind a dominant woman. ”

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).