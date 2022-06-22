Love Island’s Ikenna reveals how he REALLY feels about Dami and Indiyah’s budding romance

Love Island’s Ikenna Ekwonna has revealed how her really feels about Dami Hope and Indiyah Pollack cracking on after he was dumped from the villa.

Ikenna was coupled up with Indiyah by the public on day one, but the pair called it quits after failing to find a romantic spark over their two weeks together.

Dubliner Dami Hope then revealed he wanted to pursue things with the 23-year-old, even though he was coupled up with Amber Beckford.

However, the new lovebirds failed to mention things to the other half of their couples before they were dumped from the villa on Tuesday.

In his exit interview, Ikenna revealed what how he really feels about Dami and Indiyah’s budding romance.

“I’m happy for both of them really,” the 23-year-old said. “I was pretty close to the both of them. They’re both my mates.”

“If that works out, that’ll be pretty sick to see on TV,” he continued.

Ikenna revealed that if Dami and Inidyah stick together, he would definitely meet up with them once they left the villa, “Nothing will stop me from doing that. I don’t hold grudges like that.”

The 23-year-old was dumped from the villa on Tuesday night after he was put at risk by public vote alongside Jay Younger, and Andrew Le Page.

“I thought Jay might be at risk but I thought Andrew would be have been safe,” he candidly revealed.

Ikenna said of his shock dumping, “I was a bit upset obviously, but still excited to know what it’s going to be like on the outside world.”

The pharmaceutical salesman agreed with his fellow dumpee Amber’s opinion that Luca and Gemma could win the show.

“Luca’s gone above and beyond to sleep in the dog house when Danica picked him,” he said.

“He genuinely likes her.”

Ikenna entered the villa on day one, and the public voted for him to couple up with Indiyah.

The pair remained in a couple, before deciding that there was no romantic spark between them.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

