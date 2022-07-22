Love Island’s Coco and Josh reveal their surprising three favourite Islanders

Coco Lodge and Josh Le Grove were dumped from the Love Island villa last week.

Josh had been getting to know Summer Botwe, while Coco was single after Andrew Le Page dumped her in favour of rekindling his romance with Tasha Ghouri.

The pair have been discussing their Love Island journeys since they left the villa, and most recently linked up with Will Njobvu for an episode of his podcast.

In a video posted on his Instagram story, the podcast host asked both of them who their three favourite Islanders were.

In quick-fire round of questions, Will asked, “Who’s your first favourite Islander,” to which Coco and Josh replied “Davide” and “Deji” respectively.

“Second?,” Will asked and Coco shouted, “Ekin,” while Josh responded, “Billy!”

Will then questioned, “Third?,” to which Coco and Josh respectively responded, “Summer” and “Indiyah.”

The podcast host then dropped a bombshell, asking the pair “Who’d you hate?” to which Coco screamed in response, “None of them!”

However, Josh donned a puzzled expression on his face, as he looked as if he was debating whether he should answer Will’s question or not.

While “hate” is a strong word, their answers were surprising as Coco had a fallout with Andrew and Tasha, meanwhile Josh abruptly ended things with Danica.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

