Love Island viewers spot ‘sign’ that proves Molly Smith and Callum Jones are still a couple

Love Island viewers have spotted a “sign” that proves exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones are still a couple.

Callum, 27, and Molly, 29, have taken over the villa since they entered the show as separate bombshells on Sunday night.

The former couple met on the 2020 series of the show and dated for three years before splitting six months ago.

However, the timing of their breakup has caused some fans to speculate whether their breakup was faked so they could do the show.

In last night’s episode, viewers are shown a clip of the exes in bed together as they are coupled up but eagle-eyed fans noticed Callum’s arm was around Molly.

Avid watchers of the show took to X to discuss their scepticism after this moment: “Like no one saw Molly & Callum cuddling??? Do they think we are dumb”

Another wrote: “Callum & Molly were cuddling like they never ended. Interesting”

However, some fans defended the couple and remarked that sometimes “old habits die hard.”

The user wrote: “omg molly and callum cuddling lmaooo old habits die hard”

Despite their actions, a former islander and friend of the couple insisted that the couple’s breakup was real and not just for publicity.

Ekin- Su Culculoglu spoke about Molly’s shock arrival at the villa and told The Sun: “I spat my drink out! She’s a mate but I had no idea she was going on, when I saw Callum first, I was worried about how Molly would take it […] but then I saw Molly arrive and I was stunned!”

“I don’t think they would both lie about that for the sake of a show or publicity, they moved out of their house together.”

“Plus, their split was six months ago, I don’t think Love Island All Stars was even approaching contestants that far back.”

She added: “I know Molly and Davide is mates with Callum, we’ve seen him at events and he’s single.”

On Wednesday night’s episode, the former couple opened up about their situation to the group as the pair could not agree on the reason why their 3-year-long relationship ended.

In a heated debate, Molly insisted that her ex-boyfriend ended the relationship to “focus on his career.”

Whilst Callum snapped back and said: “No, we were having problems before I focused on anything else.”

The awkward situation has sent fans into a frenzy and many users have taken to X to share their thoughts on the argument.

One user wrote: “Callum and Molly need couples counselling not All Stars like I’m tireeeeeddddddddd #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland“

Another commented: “How the hell are we watching Toby and Georgia S become couple therapists and counselling Molly & Callum – I didn’t expect All Stars to be like this #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland”