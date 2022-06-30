Love Island viewer spots hilarious editing error

A Love Island viewer has spotted a hilarious editing error on Wednesday’s episode.

The episode saw Danica Taylor choose to couple up Jay Younger, even though he told her he had a better connection with the show’s newest bombshell Antigoni Buxton.

After the controversial recoupling, Antigoni walked away from the fire pit as Paige Thorne followed her in an effort to comfort her.

However, the male Islanders minus Davide Sanclimenti remained around the fire pit to discuss Danica’s shock decision.

In a hilarious TikTok video shared on TikTok user Ellie Gibney’s account, her partner pointed out a massive editing blunder as the producers seem to have stitched two scenes together.

The video starts by showing the boys gathered around the fire pit, and then shows Davide walking away with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and also appeared to show Dubliner Dami Hope walk away with Indiyah Pollack.

However, Dami is remains chatting with the other boys, even though he is clearly also seen in the background of the shot.

Ellie captioned the hilarious video: “He is clearly passionate about Love Island 😂.”

Other fans took the comments section to discuss the error, with one writing: “The matrix!! 😂”

Another commented: “Oh you’ve found a glitch”, while a third joked: “Maybe this is how [Dami]’s a mind reader, his double walks around then he can listen to other people’s convos.”

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

