Love Island thrown into chaos as another hopeful quits the show

Another Love Island hopeful has quit the show, but this one didn’t even make it into the villa.

According to The Sun, model Zach Hartman was supposed to enter the villa as a bombshell this week, but decided to pull out of the series at the last minute.

Zach reportedly told pals: “I was meant to be going on Love Island this year and flying out this week.”

“After long conversations with my family and thinking about what I wanted out of my career, I decided against it.”

“Would’ve been an easy year to win seeing as none of the guys have any game on there. But I’ve got to do what’s best for me.”

The news comes after Liam Llewellyn quit the show last week, after spending just four days in the villa.

On Friday night’s episode, the Welsh man gathered all of the Islanders around the fire pit to tell them of his decision to leave the villa.

Liam explained: “Obviously, we all came here for the same reason. But I haven’t really been feeling 100 percent Liam.”

“I know what 100 percent Liam looks like and I am miles off that. Finding someone to leave the villa with that you care about, obviously that is the goal. But when you are not feeling that, it is a hard sort of time.”

“I have been thinking long and hard so, yeah, I have made the decision that I am going to leave the villa. I have had an absolute ball, you are all unreal.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

