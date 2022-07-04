Love Island teaser sees ANOTHER contestant get their head turned

There was PLENTY more drama on Monday night’s episode of Love Island.

Over in the main villa, Dami, Davide, Jay and Andrew ALL cracked on with some of the new girls.

Meanwhile in Casa Amor, new boy Josh made his move on Danica, while the rest of the girls stayed loyal to their partners.

But in the teaser for tomorrow night’s episode, new boy Billy made his move on Tasha, leaning in for a kiss.

The preview also showed Paige crying, which some fans think is because Billy kissed Tasha instead of her.

Check out some reactions to the sneak peek below:

There was me feeling sorry for tasha and now she’s kissing billy tomorrow lol.. still reckon shel come back alone and Andrew will regret it. As for Paige she’s just crying coz she thought billy liked her. #LoveIsland — Kez (@KezAFC) July 4, 2022

Paige is crying cos Billy kissed Tasha. did you clock her face when he kissed her during the challenge? bitter Paige is coming back ladies and gentlemen #LoveIsland — charlie (@xcharrrzex) July 4, 2022

Looks like Tasha is going to kiss Billy on tomorrow’s episode #LoveIsland — S E D I (@klesedi_) July 4, 2022

#loveisland anyone else thinking that paige is crying cause billy is cracking on with tasha, so she's no longer getting any male attention and now suddenly is missing jacques — WorldlyClueless (@WorldlyClueless) July 4, 2022

#loveisland

Paige crying because this billy guy she knew for 24 seconds chose tasha instead of her pic.twitter.com/43qGEk3z6a — Ishaan (@ishaan5677) July 4, 2022

