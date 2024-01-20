Love Island star suffers whiplash after terrifying car crash

A former Love Island star has suffered whiplash after a terrifying car crash on the ice.

Siannise Fudge who appeared in series six of the show took to her Instagram to warn followers of the “bloody dangerous weather.”

The influencer shared a picture of her car tyre which was destroyed in the aftermath of the crash.

Siannise wrote: “Minor whiplash today but glad I’m OK. Drive carefully in this weather, it’s bloody dangerous.

“Make sure you have full visibility and take your time.”

“Thank you to the kind man who came over to ask if I was OK and who brought me over hot chocolates when I was waiting in -4 degrees at 1am. There are good people in the world.”

The 29-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2020 series and coupled up with fellow islander Luke Trotman.

The former couple made it to the finale and placed runner-up on the show.

The pair dated for two years before eventually calling it quits in 2022.

The influencer has previously hinted she regretted doing the show and said: “I was very content and happy in my life before Love Island and I feel like, mentally, I’m not as happy.

“If I could turn back the clock I think I would have made a different decision – and I don’t mean to sound ungrateful. Mental health and happiness come first for me always.”

In July 2022, Siannise revealed that she lost two stone in weight as a result of her mental health battle.

Alongside a photo of herself in 2021 next to one of her in 2022, the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram: “To my amazing family. I have been waiting for the right time to speak about something that I had been living with and couldn’t find the courage to share it, but thankfully now I feel ready.”

She continued: “I feel I have a responsibility to share this because somehow it might help one of you and that’s all I want from this. To give anyone suffering the belief that you can overcome your obstacles in life.”

“This time last year I was suffering with anxiety & depression behind closed doors. This resulted in me having insomnia, extreme mood swings & losing two stone in weight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siânnise Fudge (@siannisefudge)

“I was insecure, lost all my confidence & I lacked love within myself. I couldn’t bare to look at myself in the mirror because I didn’t recognise myself both physically & mentally. I completely lost myself and I wasn’t sure who I was as a person anymore.”

“It affected my everyday life, my work & my relationships with friends and family. I felt like I wasn’t in control of my body, I lost interest in things I loved the most and I found it impossible to socialise.”

Siannise opened up about some of the cruel comments she would read about herself online during this difficult period in her life.

She recalled: “I would receive messages on social media saying I’m too skinny, I need to eat some burgers and I’ve had to unfollow you because looking at you makes me uncomfortable which was extremely triggering for me.”

“I went to hospital twice for checks, and for someone who is terrified of needles I begged them to take my blood and help me. When the doctors came back with my results, they assured me they were all clear and there was nothing physically wrong with me and they told me I was suffering from severe anxiety.”

“I was lost, depressed and unhealthy, but somehow I developed the strength to work on myself. I turned every negative comment into fuel and motivation to get better and today I stand here, healed with a healthy mind & a happy heart.”

Siannise concluded the post by writing: “I feel beautiful, confident & I love my body now more than ever. I never understood mental health until I experienced it myself and how important it is.”

“I urge everybody to be kind because you never know what someone is going through, everyone has a story. Every cloud has a silver lining, I am living proof of this 🤍”