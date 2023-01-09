Love Island: Makeup artist confirmed for the 2023 winter series

Another contestant has been confirmed for the 2023 winter series of Love Island.

Lana Jenkins, 25, is a makeup artist from Luton.

Speaking ahead of the show, she said: “I fall in love quickly. I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Jenkins (@lanajenkinss)

“In my work as a makeup artist I’ve worked with lots of celebrities. Also, when I was 6-years-old I used to live in Spain and I was in an episode of Benidorm as an extra.”

Revealing her dating “icks”, Lana said: “I don’t mind people texting me all the time but if you send me question marks if I’ve not replied to you in a while, you’re gone. That’s a really big red flag for me! Also if I see a guy trip over, that’s an instant turn off.”

Semi-pro rugby player Kai Fagan and influencer Tanya Manhenga was also confirmed for the upcoming series of the dating show on Monday morning, with the full line-up being announced later today.

The ninth season of Love Island is set to return to our screens on January 16th, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

