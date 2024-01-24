Love Island icon ‘in talks’ to appear on Celebrity Big Brother

Love Island icon Chloe Burrows is “in talks” to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

The former islander who appeared on season 7 of the reality show has been inundated with questions about whether she will return to the All-Stars villa this year.

However, according to The Sun, Chloe has ditched the idea of returning to the dating show as she “is being lined up” for the ITV show which is set to air later this year.

An insider said: “Everyone is desperate to see Chloe Burrows head into the Love Island All Stars villa and shake things up with her ex, Toby Aromolaran, but she’s actually been in talks to star in another big ITV reality show instead.”

“She’s had meetings with Celebrity Big Brother producers, who are keen to sign up a Love Islander and think Chloe would fit the bill perfectly,”

“She’s sassy, outspoken and she’s single, so she could potentially enjoy a romance in the house too. Nothing has been signed yet, but the talks have been promising and Chloe is keen,” the source added.

“As grateful as she is to Love Island, she feels like doing All-Stars would be like going back over old ground, whereas Celebrity Big Brother is a new venture and would introduce her to a wider audience.”

“She’s sassy, outspoken and she’s single, so she could potentially enjoy a romance in the house too. Nothing has been signed yet, but the talks have been promising and Chloe is keen.”

The 28-year-old fuelled speculation further as she teased fans last night that “big things are coming,” when she was asked of any future TV appearances.

During an Instagram Q&A on her stories last night, Chloe hinted to her fans about her future career plans.

When she was asked about any future TV appearances, the influencer teased that “big things are coming.”

Chloe also joked about the amount of fans who have asked her to return to the show but avoided answering the question.