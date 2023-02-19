Love Island fans call for the return of Movie Night to ‘expose’ THESE contestants

Love Island fans are calling for the return of Movie Night after the latest episode of the show.

The popular challenge sees the boys and girls split up into teams and take part in a quiz.

Each time a team wins a round, they get to choose which movie clip they want to watch, and the films often expose the antics of their fellow Islanders.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, viewers called for Movie Night to make its return, as they want the contestants to see their co-stars’ true colours.

Some fans want the girls to see how Ron “egged the other boys on” while in Casa Amor, while others are hoping there will be a “Girls Girl” movie that shows Olivia talking about the other girls behind their backs.

Take a look at what viewers are saying:

when the movie night exposes a clip of ron egging on the boys #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/X9MXlDWhWG — black (@jiarascleopope) February 19, 2023

On movie night have a title called girls girl and it be nothing but Olivia chatting Shit about every girl in there PLEASE @LoveIsland #loveisland pic.twitter.com/yKDdnCJ5E5 — Yessie 💫 (@ycjb_xoxo) February 19, 2023

i need Movie Night to expose “girls girl” Olivia cos there’s celeb tabloids that gossip less than she does #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9DgBQXO0Wx — Roo 🥨 (@wetpretzel_) February 19, 2023

Ron you LITERALLY told Tom that there’s no way Samie wasn’t entertaining other boys now you gonna say you didn’t? Please show him at movie night #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jmCbUe21vR — Daniella (@babyellaaaa) February 19, 2023

MOVIE NIGHT BETTER SHOW THE CLIP OF RON TELLING TOM TO PICK LYDIA #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/rU0LvclClI — aliyah (@aliyahx01) February 19, 2023

I hope movie night shows Olivia talking behind everyone’s back #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GHEjjdH1g1 — Raluca Sipos (@RalucaSipos) February 19, 2023

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.