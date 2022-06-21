Love Island fans are NOT happy about this contestant being in the bottom six

Love Island fans not happy that Ekin-Su is at risk of being sent home from the show.

Earlier this week, the public were asked to vote for their favourite contestants via the official Love Island app.

The boy and girl who receive the least amount of votes will be dumped from the villa on tonight’s show.

The results of the public vote were revealed on Monday night, with Andrew, Jay and Ikenna receiving the fewest votes out of the boys.

Meanwhile Amber, Ekin-Su and Tasha received the fewest votes out of the girls, meaning one of them will be sent home tonight.

Taking to Twitter ahead of tonight’s show, one viewer wrote: “Ekin-Su can’t go home sorry. She IS love island.”

Ekin-Su can’t go home sorry. She IS love island — yaa. (@Preciously_LDN) June 20, 2022

Another tweeted: “Don’t send Ekin-Su home the #LoveIsland season depends on it smh.”

A third penned: “If they send Ekin-Su home I’m gonna be so pissed off.”

Check out more Twitter reactions below:

who risk putting ekinsu in the bottom 3 what the fuck we need her for casa amor #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VVSKcrx0kq — ur mum (@joshcrstbl) June 20, 2022

EKIN SU GASPED LIKE SHE GOT A TEXT FROM A IN PRETTY LITTLE LIARS😭😭😭😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/g7Fj8c6AaD — bea (@beatrizvictorr) June 20, 2022

If Ekin Su goes home I don’t wanna hear you bitches go on about how dead this season is #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/v45hiP5BKG — Holli 🍉 (@Holliaietan) June 20, 2022

love island without ekin su will be so dead #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/oNUeompGXI — N (@144733sdghb) June 20, 2022

all i care about is ekin su staying #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jW3GrJ5R5F — N (@144733sdghb) June 20, 2022

Ekin Su is the PLOT. AND YALL WANT HER TO GO HOME #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WoFIU1eqK2 — Love Island ranting (@hmnobitches) June 20, 2022

WHY CLIFFHANGER I NEED TO KNOW IF MY GIRL EKIN SU IS SAFE HOW DID YALL LET HER GET BOTTOM 3 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/rHMufYRGXP — J | @moo.minyoungi (@yuteloi) June 21, 2022

Don't send Ekin-Su home the #LoveIsland season depends on it smh pic.twitter.com/ELJUfUIwUy — Dermot Maher (@doombuggy92) June 20, 2022

If they send Ekin-Su home I’m gonna be so pissed off #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) June 20, 2022

