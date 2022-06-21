Ad
Love Island fans are NOT happy about this contestant being in the bottom six

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans not happy that Ekin-Su is at risk of being sent home from the show.

Earlier this week, the public were asked to vote for their favourite contestants via the official Love Island app.

The boy and girl who receive the least amount of votes will be dumped from the villa on tonight’s show.

From Lifted Entertainment

The results of the public vote were revealed on Monday night, with Andrew, Jay and Ikenna receiving the fewest votes out of the boys.

Meanwhile Amber, Ekin-Su and Tasha received the fewest votes out of the girls, meaning one of them will be sent home tonight.

Taking to Twitter ahead of tonight’s show, one viewer wrote: “Ekin-Su can’t go home sorry. She IS love island.”

Another tweeted: “Don’t send Ekin-Su home the #LoveIsland season depends on it smh.”

A third penned: “If they send Ekin-Su home I’m gonna be so pissed off.”

Check out more Twitter reactions below:

