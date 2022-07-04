Love Island fans are FUMING at Davide after comment he made about Indiyah

Love Island fans are FUMING at Davide after Monday night’s episode.

During a conversation with Dami, who is coupled up with Indiyah, the Italian Stallion described new girl Summer as an “upgrade”.

Later, Dami and Summer went up to the terrace and shared a kiss.

Taking to Twitter to react to the comment, one viewer wrote: “The Audacity, Davide. #Indiyah is literally more stunning than all these girls.”

Another tweeted: “Indiyah is f**king beautiful, shut the hell up davide.”

A third wrote: “not davide saying this new girl is an upgrade. do not speak about the gorgeous indiyah like that.”

not davide saying this new girl is an upgrade. do not speak about the gorgeous indiyah like that #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xwuyhptQwx — lucy (@lucygodsellx) July 4, 2022

I know davide did not tell Dami to go and upgrade… upgrade from indiyah? #LoveISland pic.twitter.com/d4WP4p0o7N — Piscesad (@Piscesad_) July 4, 2022

Did davide just say summer better looking than indiyah? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/rblQqlg60D — Gracy (@keepinitRealFr) July 4, 2022

