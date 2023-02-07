Love Island fans are convinced new bombshell Claudia will break THIS couple up

Love Island fans are convinced new bombshell Claudia will break up Lana and Ron.

The 24-year-old will make a dramatic entrance into the villa on tonight’s show, as they Islanders take part in the heart rate challenge.

The blonde beauty is sure to turn heads, and fans are predicting she will be “100% Ron’s type on paper”.

Ron is currently trying to win back Lana, after she chose Casey during Sunday night’s recoupling.

In the teaser for tonight’s show, the financial advisor is seen cosying up to the makeup artist on the couch, before the pair share a kiss.

But fans think their relationship is going to end in heartbreak for Lana once again, as Ron’s head may turn again when Claudia arrives.

After the official Love Island Instagram account announced Claudia as a bombshell, one fan commented on the post: “Ron: ‘my type on paper, ticking all the boxes’.”

Another wrote: “Ron head is gone once again😭 i can already hear him ‘that’s my type to a tee’.”

A third fan penned: “lana babe you should’ve stuck with casey 😭😭 bet this one’s ron’s type on paper too.”

Claudia is the daughter of former motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty, who is one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time.

Carl famously appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2014, and won the series.

Claudia already has over 23k followers on Instagram, and her account is expected to blow up even more following her Love Island stint.

A source told The UK Sun last week: “Claudia is ready to strut into the villa imminently. She’s classy, beautiful and well educated and is set to have all the boys fighting over her.”

“Her life might be glamorous but family means everything to her and she’d love to meet the man of her dreams and settle down.”

“But she’s promised not to be too raunchy, to save Dad’s blushes,” the insider added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.