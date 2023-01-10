Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about 2023 star Tanyel Revan.

The hair stylist is one of the ten stunning singletons confirmed for the winter series of the show – which kicks off on January 16.

Speaking ahead of her stint on the show, the 26-year-old said: “I’m hard to get, confident, funny, charismatic, good looking and happy. I’m also a very loyal person, what is there not to love?”

After Tanyel was announced for the show via the official Love Island Instagram account on Monday, fans rushed to the comment section to point out how alike she and 2021 contestant Faye Winter are.

One wrote: “At a glance, she reminded me of Faye but with darker hair. 😂”

A second commented: “You ain’t fooling us! We know it’s you Faye!😤”

A third fan penned: “Had to look again to check that wasn’t Faye 😭”

Someone else wrote: “ekin su & Faye’s love child”, and another added: “literally an exact cross between faye and ekin su.”

Maya Jama will host the upcoming series of Love Island, which will be filmed in South Africa.

