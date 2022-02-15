Love Island Australia winners Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd announce shock split

Love Island Australia winners Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd have announced their shock split.

The couple devastated fans on Tuesday by confirmed their breakup in separate statements on social media.

Tina, 25, wrote on Instagram: “This is difficult for me as my instinct is to deal with this in private.”

“However, I have been living a very public life, and for that reason, I want to speak openly on here so that I never have to address it on the internet again…”

“It’s with a very sad, heavy heart that I tell you guys, Mitch and I are no longer together. I’m so devastated to be sharing this news with you and I am still processing the situation,” she continued.

“Sadly, this was not our time and we agreed that the best decision for us right now is to part ways.”

The PR consultant admitted she was “absolutely shattered” over their split, but reassured fans she has no regrets.

“I put everything I had into our relationship, I wore my heart on my sleeve,” she said. “What an incredible and unforgettable journey to share with such a special person.”

Tina concluded her statement by writing: “I wish nothing but the best for Mitch. He is an amazing person, I still adore him and I’ll never forget the special time we shared.”

She also thanked everyone who supported them on Love Island, and asked fans to “be kind” to them both.

In a separate statement, Mitch wrote on Instagram: “It’s obviously extremely shattering and a very emotional time for both of us.”

“We shared an experience that I will never forget and we both have agreed to still stay in contact and be in each other’s lives as best as we possibly can.”

“I am Tina’s biggest supporter and always will be. She is such an amazing person who I could not speak more highly of.”

The couple were crowned the winners of Love Island Australia’s third season in November 2021.