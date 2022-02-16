Love Is Blind creator responds to backlash over season two casting

The second season of Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix earlier this month, and it is currently one of the most-watched shows on the platform.

The show follows a group of 15 men and 15 women who are looking for love in a very different way.

For 10 days in a speed-dating format, the singletons date each other in different “pods” where they can talk to each other but not see each other.

When they find a genuine emotional connection, the men can then propose to the woman they want to marry.

After the proposal, and meeting face to face for the first time, the engaged couples head to a couples’ retreat in Mexico, where they spend time getting to know their each other as well as the other couples participating in the experiment.

Following the retreat, the engaged couples move into the same apartment complex, meet their partners’ families, and prepare for their wedding day – with some splitting before their big day while others make it down the aisle.

Following the release of the first five episodes of the new season, people took to Twitter to share their disappointment about the show’s lack of body diversity.

One viewer tweeted: “Love is blind threw two plus size women into the mix this season only to not show them a single time after the first episode. Let us applaud their inclusivity.”

Another wrote: “there’s something incredibly disheartening about casting plus-size women on this season of #loveisblind, literally never seeing them, and instead focusing on two women whose ‘stories’ are that the finally feel beautiful after losing weight.”

#LoveIsBlind really strolled out two plus size women in the premiere making us think we were going to have diversity…then we never saw them again 😂 — Ms. Little (@mslittle___) February 11, 2022

I was so excited to see plus size people on the new season of Love Is Blind and now they’re not featuring any of them???? What’s this bullshit — rachel🪐✨ (@rachelsaysLOVE) February 12, 2022

Love is Blind season 2 made an odd attempt at body “diversity” but ended up only featuring the traditionally “beautiful” people (skinny). I had high hopes when I saw the full cast on ep 1, but by ep 3… yeah no. It’s just more of the same BS we get everywhere. 🙄 — Ces Heredia (@CesHeredia) February 12, 2022

They want to prove that #LoveisBlind yet the show producers never seem to give screen time to overweight candidates. We barely see them pass the casting/ first minutes. All of them are fit and are as thin as a pen.

So much for diversity and body positivity @LoveisBlindShow — Nisrine (@Nisrine_O) February 15, 2022

there’s something incredibly disheartening about casting plus-size women on this season of #loveisblind, literally never seeing them, and instead focusing on two women whose “stories” are that the finally feel beautiful after losing weight. — lifetime bitch (@garbage_person) February 13, 2022

Love is blind threw two plus size women into the mix this season only to not show them a single time after the first episode.

Let us applaud their inclusivity. — KB (@himynameiskayla) February 11, 2022

i’ll never forgive season 2 of love is blind for using plus size women in the intro for the season and not showing their experiences 🔫 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/vMsRnynq32 — em (@foIkloremily) February 15, 2022

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, show creator Chris Coelen addressed the backlash, saying:: “Both Season 1 and Season 2, we really tried to have a diverse pool of participants in every sense of what that word means — whether it’s experience or body type or ethnicity or whatever. There’s only so many people that we showed.”

“It’s actually kind of interesting to see who gravitates toward who, and I’ve thought about this, and I’ve talked about this in the past — there’s something that’s very interesting to me, that when you go into an environment where you do strip away all of the trappings of the material world, and you’re in there, there’s some people that just present confidently or flirtatiously or whatever.”

“It’s certainly not like we said, ‘Let’s stack the deck.’ No, we had every kind of person that we could find come into this environment, and everybody had an equal opportunity. We don’t steer or control any of it. We just set up the mechanism and help move them around, depending on who they want to spend time with.”

“They enter this show knowing, at this point, what it is. Look at Shake. He really wants to know what they look like. And he really wants to know that they’re in shape. That’s a big thing for him. And most of the other people around thought he was kind of an a**. But that’s his story,” he explained.

“The show really specifically tries not to have a point of view. So, it’s not like the show’s point of view is ‘love is blind.’ The show asks the question: Can it be blind? Is it blind or isn’t it? Maybe for some people it is and some people it isn’t.”

“You see that in the Shake and Deepti story. It’s very evident that he isn’t attracted to her. He talks about that; he doesn’t have this attraction. There’s reasons we can speculate about why that might be. Again, the show isn’t taking a point of view; it is basically asking the question and letting these people kind of experience their own journey and telling their stories.”

Chris continued: “I don’t think anybody was humiliated on this, but if somebody was to feel humiliated, I think we would tell that story; we’re not looking for that. That’s the thing, we’re not really looking for anything. We’re setting it up and following where it goes.”

“If people who you might conventionally think are mismatched physically fall in love, amazing. But that’s the thing: What is your perception of what the word ‘mismatch’ means?”

Episodes 6-9 of Love Is Blind season two join Netflix on February 18, and the season finale joins the streaming giant on February 25.

