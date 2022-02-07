Lisa Vanderpump ‘on the road to recovery’ after horse riding accident

Lisa Vanderpump has revealed she’s “on the road to recovery” after her recent horse riding accident.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was hospitalised last week after being thrown off a horse in Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old broke her leg in two places and sustained bruising to her back, and had to undergo surgery.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to update her followers, Lisa wrote alongside a photo of flowers she’s received: “Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!”

“4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery!”

“I will be back in the saddle of life soon!” she added.

Lisa is a huge animal lover, and opened the Vanderpump Dogs rescue centre in Los Angeles with her husband Ken back in 2017.

The couple also help to rescue and provide medical treatment for abandoned dogs through their Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

Lisa famously quit the RHOBH half-way through season 9, after falling out with the other housewives.