Laura Whitmore teases Casa Amor recoupling

Laura Whitmore has teased an impending Casa Amor recoupling.

On Sunday, the OG girls and boys were separated into two separate villas, where they were joined by a hot new group of bombshells in the ultimate loyalty test.

Over the past couple of days, there has been no shortage of shock head-turnings, and tears.

Love Island fans have been going wild theorising who will recouple with who, and which Islanders will be left heartbroken and single.

Dubliner Dami Hope has been blatantly cracking on with new girl Summer Botwe, despite being coupled up with Indiyah Pollack.

We’ve seen Andrew Le Page dive head first into a romance with Coco Lodge, despite having been head over heels for Tasha Ghouri.

On Tuesday night, we also saw Jacques O’Neill share a peck with Cheyanne Kerr, even though he previously stated his head with entirely with Paige Thorne.

Ahead of what’s bound to be a dramatic recoupling, Love Island host Laura Whitmore shared a snap of herself staring into the beautiful blue waters on Mallorca.

She cryptically captioned the post, “Almost time… 💕.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

