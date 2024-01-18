Jennifer Zamperelli teams up with Women’s Aid to ‘stand strong’ with victims of domestic abuse

Jennifer Zamperelli has teamed up with Women’s Aid to “stand strong” with victims of domestic abuse.

The RTÉ presenter has called for people across Ireland to take part in a powerful demonstration of solidarity for those subjected to abuse next month.

The Stand Strong event is a yoga-based campaign where those involved will stand in the warrior yoga pose, donate and fundraise for the charity.

The event aims to both raise funds and awareness for the huge issue facing Irish society.

Those involved will also be encouraged to post pictures on social media using the campaign hashtag #WAStandStrong.

The warrior pose symbolises strength, resilience, and determination—qualities Women’s Aid wants to emphasize in the face of domestic violence.

Jennifer has said that she is “really proud” to be involved in the campaign especially as she is a former victim of domestic abuse herself.

The comedian has previously opened up about her past relationship and the red flags that she “completely ignored” because she “loved him.”

The mother-of-two who is now happily married to husband Lauterio said: “I am proud to be involved with this campaign. I feel incredibly lucky to feel very safe and secure in my lovely home. It is something that I never take for granted and something that I will always, always appreciate.”

“Did you know that one in four women do not feel like that? One in four women in this country have been a victim of domestic violence. And that is frightening. “

“Often, we do not hear about it because there is an element of shame, but we need to show our support, we need to let women know, if they need it, there is help, there is support. They do not need to feel unsafe in the place that they live.”

Jennifer also revealed details of her past relationship and how the “very charming”, “fun guy” would turn out of nowhere and take all of his anger out on her.

“He was a very charming person. Always the fun guy. Great on a night out. There was this turn in him — and he always took it out on me. That was a major red flag that I completely ignored because I believed all the nonsense that came after it.

Explaining why she didn’t leave the relationship sooner she said: “A lot of people used to say to me: ‘Why didn’t you leave?’ The simple fact was because I loved him.

“By supporting Women’s Aid and the Stand Strong Campaign, I want to let people know that this can happen to anyone but there is hope. You can come out the other side and have a successful relationship and a successful life and it does not have to define you.”

The CEO of Women’s Aid Sarah Benson also commented on the event and said: “Stand Strong is a powerful but simple action to reflect that one in four women in this country lives with suffocating abuse from someone they once loved; someone they once trusted. ”

“It could be anyone: your best friend; your sister; your colleague; your neighbour; your teammate; your mother; your daughter. Anyone.”

“Last year women’s aid had our busiest year in our 50-year history. The Gardaí responded to over 54,000 to domestic abuse calls last year. And we know these numbers are just the tip of the iceberg.”

Sarah continued: “On 1st February we want the people of Ireland to stand with victims and survivors of domestic abuse. The Stand Strong campaign is designed with three simple actions – Stand Strong, Support and Share.”

“The Warrior 2 pose can be done in a group, with a team or club or by yourself. In your office or at home. By having as many people as take part, we aim to drive greater awareness of the issue of domestic abuse.”

“By sharing and supporting the campaign we raise awareness and vital funds. Someone contacts us every five minutes and everything raised from the campaign really will support women across Ireland.”