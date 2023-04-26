Jennifer Aniston proves there’s no bad blood between her and ex-husband Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston has proved there’s no bad blood between her and her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

The former couple split back in 2017 after two years of marriage, and seven years together.

At the time, Jennifer and Justin said their decision was “mutual”, and they have remained good friends ever since.

The pair reunited in New York over the weekend, where they headed out for a dinner with their friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

In photos published by MailOnline, Jennifer and Justin were seen sharing a hug before sitting down across from each other at the restaurant II Cantinori.

Jennifer, 54, later left the restaurant with a single red rose in her hand.

Justin, 51, and Jennifer first met on the Hawaii set of 2008’s Tropic Thunder, and later started dating in 2011.

The couple married in a surprise and secret ceremony on August 5, 2015.

Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, before the actor moved on with Angelina Jolie – who he has since split from.

Four years after Justin and Jennifer’s split, Justin spoke about his relationship with his ex in an interview with Allure.

He told the publication in April 2021: “I would say we’ve remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person.” “It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”