Instagram CEO responds to backlash over the app’s new format

The CEO of Instagram has responded to backlash over the app’s new format.

Back in May, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Instagram would be testing a new full screen feed that resembles rival app TikTok.

Explaining the redesign, he said: “We want to make it easier to discover content and connect with friends. Photos are still an important part of Instagram, and we’re working on ways to improve the way they show up in a full-screen feed too.”

“Some people will start seeing this test soon. Excited to hear your feedback.” Over the past few weeks, Instagram user’s apps have updated overnight and the new full-screen format is being trialled on their accounts. A lot of people are very unhappy with the app’s new look, and they have been calling on Instagram to bring back the old feed. Famous faces such as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have joined in the call, taking to their IG Stories to share a message that reads: “Make Instagram Instagram again. (Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.)” Kim wrote alongside the post: “PRETTY PLEASE”, while Kylie begged: “PLEASEEEEEEE.” Adam Mosseri, who is the CEO of the company, has since responded to the criticism in a video shared to Twitter on Tuesday. He said: “I need to be honest. I do believe that more and more of Instagram is gonna become video over time.” “This is a lot of change all at once. But we’re also going to need to evolve because the world is changing quickly and we’re going to have to change along with it.” “I also want to be clear: it isn’t yet good,” Adam added of the changes. “We’re going to have to get it to a good place if we’re going to ship it to the rest of Instagram.”

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now. I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience. Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

Chrissy Teigen replied to Adam’s video: “we don’t wanna make videos Adam lol.”

Adam wrote back: “If you don’t want to make videos, it’s better not to. What I want is an Instagram that is about photos who prefer photos, and is about video for those who prefer that format.”

Chrissy then asked: “We would love that too! So like…when will that happen?”

Adam responded: “It’s what we’re trying to build. I was hoping to help pull apart the new Feed design from video growth from recommendations – they’re related but different. The part we have the least control over is video… give us a few weeks and we can make things better.”