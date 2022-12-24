How to deal with being single at Christmas

Christmastime can be a difficult time to deal with when you’re single – especially when you’re constantly quizzed about your love life by family members.

We’ve compiled some tips on how you can deal with and, hopefully, thrive at being single over the festive period.

Take a look:

Be open and honest

It can be uncomfortable when family members you haven’t seen for a while automatically quiz you on your love life.

But rather than shy away and awkwardly circle around the question, just be up front and honest about your situation.

Tell them you’re single, you don’t mind and that you’ll find someone when you’re ready – this should prevent any follow-up questions.

After all, there are plenty more topics to discuss at Christmas than your dating life!

Don’t be too hard on yourself

If most of the negativity about your single life is coming from yourself – cut it out.

Don’t mope around watching rom-coms that make you feel bad about yourself and your situation, instead opt for a feel-good film or a comedy.

You don’t need to be in a relationship to find happiness; create it for yourself.

Try something new

A great way to enjoy being single is to immerse yourself in something new.

What’s something you’ve always wanted to try or do, but have never gotten around to?

Why not try your hand at baking, or commit yourself to going on a short winter walk each day?

Surround yourself with positivity

Immerse yourself in the festivities, and surround yourself with positivity.

Visit some Christmas attractions, meet up with friends you haven’t seen for a while, or enjoy a festive shopping trip by yourself.

The worst thing you can do is stay and home and wallow, or wish you were out and about living your life.

If you surround yourself with negativity, you’ll continue to have negative connotations about Christmastime.

Take time to heal and mend

If you’re newly single, it’s important to take the time to heal and mend.

Don’t launch yourself into dating or a new romance just because you don’t want to be alone over the holidays.

Often times it can make you feel worse, so take time to yourself before getting back out there.

