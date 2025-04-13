How April’s Pink Moon in Libra will reshape love, balance, and connection

April’s Pink Moon, named to honour the hues of springtime flowers, contributes to the fecundity and romance of the season, bringing our eyes to all things Venusian: love, cuddliness, and the sensuality of being embodied as the spring flowers bloom.

Falling in Libra this year, it encourages peace, connection, romance, and beauty.

The moon’s impact varies based on individual charts, however, emotional shifts are on the cards.

So, what does this mean for your sign?

Online psychic chat provider Psychic World worked with astrologer and author Heather Roan Robbins, M.Th, to uncover what the Pink Moon has in store for each sign and offer tips to harness the power of upcoming shifts.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

For Arians, the Pink Moon spotlights any tension between their partnerships and their need for self-expression, and calls them to nurture both. Make sure all people involved feel seen, heard, and appreciated. Balancing personal expression and partnerships requires self-awareness, so acknowledge your needs while making space for others to be heard.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

For Taurus, this time is all about contemplation. This reflection will foster growth—by tending to both inner and outer well-being, you create a foundation for stability and renewal. Spend time in nature and walk amongst springs sprouting plants; find hope within. Take a look at personal habits and see how to make them healthier and more comfortable.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

For Gemini, the spotlight is on their work. Excelling in professional communication will not go unnoticed, but ensuring a healthy work-life balance is a priority; notice any stress between your work and your deeper relationships, and give yourself a moment of sanctuary at home. Instead of a wild night on the town, invite the party to your house and help people feel safe.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

For Cancerians, the pink moon brings a wave of energy centring family and home. This energy can be harnessed by switching up home environments to create a sanctuary for both themselves and the people in them. Focus on deepening connections with those closest; talking about future goals or reminiscing on the past will enhance feelings of appreciation and strengthen bonds that may need some nurturing.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The Pink Moon will push Leos to think bigger. Talking to friends from faraway places or being curious about travellers, our perspectives far from your own, will help new ideas flourish. Breaking out of normal routines and following new interests will diversify how they approach the world.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The Pink Moon encourages Virgos to consider what beauty they can share with loved ones. Finding a balance between their needs and others and how these resources will foster relationships. However, make sure the give and take is even. Caring gestures and acts of appreciation will nurture a sense of harmony and mutual appreciation.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

For Libras, the Pink Moon will be a high-powered time for soul searching and connection. Identities will be lit up, making it time to show themselves exactly as they wish to be seen. This time also marks an opportunity to drop people-pleasing tendencies by showing up as their authentic selves. Recognising and honouring the bright souls around will help strengthen all sorts of relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The Pink Moon encourages Scorpios to dig into their inner world. A heightened appreciation for solitude and alone time will nurture personal reflection and understanding of emotion. To avoid this inner focus causing ripples, find ways to communicate that promote independence while not pushing others away. Setting clear boundaries while staying open to support and intimacy will deepen connections, intrinsically and externally.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarians will be encouraged to let creativity flow freely, showcasing their unique energy in all aspects of life, projects or simple interactions. Recognise the effort of others, harnessing imagination to give positive feedback and inspire environments. This encouraging attitude will spark positivity, whether in relationships or professionally.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The professional world is demanding for Capricornians during this phase, and they may be feeling lacklustre. Pinpointing the root of these feelings and embracing rest will help to rebalance energy levels. Supporting beloved others with their professional lives while expressing personal thoughts will encourage a safe, nurturing relationship and sense of security when things feel misaligned.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

The Pink Moon encourages Aquarians to examine their communication style. They should let go of assumptions and be curious about conversations, listening as much as they share and being attentive at a deeper level. It may be easier for Aquarians to see the big picture than the feelings of their closest circle; however, they must remember to focus on the present and offer attentiveness and a safe place for others.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Romance is heightened for Pisceans during the Pink Moon. Use this opportunity to increase intimacy. They should consider how they share resources with loved ones, both material and emotional. They should ask themselves: Are you giving as much as you take, or are you receiving as much as you give? By identifying when the flow state of give and take feels secure, hearts will unfold.