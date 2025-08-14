Hayu rolls out the pink carpet for the star-studded The Real Housewives of London world premiere at The National Gallery

On Wednesday, Hayu hosted the pink carpet premiere of the highly anticipated The Real Housewives of London at the capital’s The National Gallery.
Hayu’s first original series stars Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker, Nessie Welschinger and is set to launch on the all-reality streaming service on Monday, August 18.
Hayu ambassador and Australian TV presenter Dean McCarthy hosted the event, which was also attended by The Real Housewives of London’s reunion host Katherine Ryan, drag performer and newly announced Strictly Come Dancing contestant La Voix, The Real Housewives of New York’s Jessel Taank, model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash, and actress Dani Harmer.
