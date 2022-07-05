Gemma Owen’s ex insists Love Island star Luca Bish ‘isn’t her type’

Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend has insisted Love Island star Luca Bish “isn’t her type”.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen, has been coupled up with the fishmonger for the past few weeks.

But Neil Farrugia, who dated Gemma for about four months, said he never imagined she would go for Luca.

The 27-year-old told OK! Magazine: “Don’t get me wrong, Luca seems like a very nice guy, but he’s just not Gemma’s type!”

“If I had to predict who she’d end up with right at the beginning, I would never have imagined she’d choose Luca. From the current Islanders, I would definitely say Davide is more her type.”

Gushing over his ex, Neil said: “Apart from her drop dead stunning looks, Gemma has a super personality. She’s a cute character but also really mature and outgoing. There are so many goals in life she wants to achieve.”

“Gemma ticks lots of boxes – we felt really comfortable together straightaway and just got on really well. I loved how close she was to her family as well, especially her mum.”

When asked why him and Gemma broke up, Neil explained: “Gemma and I always had a lot of respect for one another and, though we celebrated many good times and good vibes together, we called it quits after struggling with a long distance relationship.”

“I live in Malta and she lives in the UK. Then I heard she was going on Love Island. I wish Gemma all the best during her time on the show and I hope she finds the perfect man for her.”

“But on the other hand, I believe Gemma and I had a lot of potential and I still think we could be a good match if reunited in the future. Who knows?”

He also teased coming into the villa as a bombshell, saying: “If I did, I would definitely try my best to turn Gemma’s head back in my direction – and I think I could make that happen.”

“Our relationship ended on really good terms, so we still have positive vibes between us. I think I could make things interesting in the villa…” Neil added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

