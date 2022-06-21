Gemma Owen set to become the biggest earner of Love Island 2022

Gemma Owen is set to become the biggest earner of Love Island 2022.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, reportedly wants to follow in the footsteps of 2019 contestant Molly-Mae Hague by building her brand after the show.

Gemma is already the owner of swimwear brand OG Beachwear, which she created in 2020.

She also opened another company just last month called ‘OG Promotions’, which is listed as a “media representation company”.

A source has told The Sun: “For Gemma to go on the show was a massive deal due to her family situation. She’s determined not to make a thing about her dad and make a way on her own but she is also keen not to lower the tone.”

“Normally agents would be flogging islanders for every event or nightclub PA they can, but with Gemma it’s different. The direction has been clear. She won’t be cashing in and going on a mega-bucks nightclub tour and she’s not available for a lot of bookings.”

“One thing is also for certain you won’t see her joining OnlyFans anytime soon,” the insider added. It comes after fans labelled this year’s Love Island “Gemma Island” due to the amount of screen time the 19-year-old has been getting. The international dressage rider has been pursuing a romance with Luca Bish on the show but when new bombshell Danica picked Luca in the latest recoupling, Gemma chose to couple up with ‘Italian Stallion’ Davide. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment! NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.