Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc announces split from longterm girlfriend

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has announced his split from his longterm girlfriend Charlotte Sine.

The Ferrari driver, who appears in Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, shared the news on his Instagram Story today.

The 25-year-old wrote: “Hello everyone, Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends.”

“We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me,” he continued.

“She is amazing and deserves the best, please respect our decision and her privacy in a time like this. Thank you.”

The former couple, who both hail from the Principality of Monaco, first started dating in 2019.

Charlotte, who has over 700k Instagram followers, works as a model and also owns her own shoe company.

Previously a test driver for Ferrari and Haas, Leclerc began his F1 career in 2018 for Sauber.

The following year, he was snapped up by Scuderia Ferrari, replacing Kimi Raikkonen.

He remains in contract with Ferrari until the end of the 2024 season.

With 308 points, Charles came second in the 2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship, which concluded with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last month.

The 25-year-old was beaten by his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, who finished in first place with 454 points.