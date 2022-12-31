Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Former Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Former Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95.

The Vatican said in a statement: “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

“Further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

Born Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict was 78 when in 2005 he became one of the oldest popes ever elected.

The German native led the Catholic Church for less than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

On Wednesday, his successor Pope Francis asked his final audience of the year at the Vatican to “pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict” – whom he said was very ill.

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us