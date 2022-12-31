Former Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95.

Born Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict was 78 when in 2005 he became one of the oldest popes ever elected.

The German native led the Catholic Church for less than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

On Wednesday, his successor Pope Francis asked his final audience of the year at the Vatican to “pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict” – whom he said was very ill.

BREAKING: Former pope Benedict XVI, who became the first pontiff to resign in some 600 years, has died aged 95. More here: https://t.co/o6hU8HyuuL 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Dgm6xxx2Nm — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2022

