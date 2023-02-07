Former Love Island star teases surprise return to the show for Casa Amor

Zara Deniz Lackenby Brown has teased her return to Love Island, just days after she was dumped from the villa.

The 25-year-old was unlucky in love during her time on the show, after her romance with Tom Clare turned sour.

The dancer has since returned home to the UK, but has opened up about the possibility of returning to the villa for Casa Amor.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby, the bombshell said: “I’d be up for it. I think it would be great but that’s up to the producers, do you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say no, I need to find a man!”

“I want to find a man, I don’t need a man, but I want to find a man,” she clarified.

When asked which boy she would go for in Casa Amor, Zara replied: “Jordan. Jordan’s gorgeous. He’s like my type to a tee and they sent him in after I left! I was robbed!”

Bombshells Jordan Odofin and Casey O’Gorman entered the Love Island villa shortly after Zara was dumped.

She said: “It was awful timing but it’s the way it goes, we know what we signed up for. But hopefully I get to chat to him on the outside.”

“You’ll always have Love Island as something in common. And the fact we just crossed paths,” Zara added.

Casa Amor typically begins halfway through the series – which usually runs for eight weeks.

With the season of Love Island now in its fourth week, fans are convinced Casa Amor will begin any day now.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.