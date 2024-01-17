First Look: Chris Taylor sets his sights on Molly Smith in tonight’s episode of Love Island

Tensions rise in the villa as Callum Jones is forced to watch fellow islander Chris Taylor flirt with his ex-girlfriend Molly Smith.

Chris decides it’s time to up his flirting game as he sets his sights on bombshell Molly.

Chris, 33, casually offers Molly, 29, a massage as they lay on the daybeds in the villa.

Molly accepts and halfway through the massage a flustered Chris admits: “This is getting slightly sexual.”

Molly was very complimentary of Chris’ handiwork and said: “I’m not gonna lie, this is pretty sensational and I don’t usually throw that word around.”

Across the villa garden, we see Molly’s ex Callum struggling to look away from the duo as fellow islander Georgia Harrison interrogates him to find out how this makes him feel.

Georgia grills Callum and declares that he must feel uncomfortable about the situation to which he responds: “It’s a bit weird innit…”

Georgia quips: “Don’t have Chris with his cheesy fingers all over your bird. Like, are you having a laugh?”

Georgia suggests that Callum should compliment Molly more to help him win her back.

Taking her advice Callum compliments his ex-girlfriend and said: “You look beautiful tonight.”

A frustrated Molly responded: “This is the most compliments I’ve ever had by the way..It’s took three and half years of me saying I just need a few little words of affirmation…you’ve been practising for the last six months on some random girls.”

The former scaffolder sighed and replied: “No, come on.”

Chris swooped in and pulled Molly for a chat, not wanting Callum to have too much time to win her back.

The pair went up to the snug for some privacy and Chris began to work his magic.

As the two got closer, Chris joked that if you stare into anyone’s eyes long enough you’ll fall in love.

Chris explained: “Well for women, it’s over two minutes. For men it’s actually 8.2 seconds…I’ll be there a lot sooner than you will be, but I think we should try it.”

Molly responded coyly: “You wanna fall in love with me?” to which he replied: “We can try, it’s an experiment…”

As the pair gaze into each other’s eyes, we are left to wonder if Chris’ charm really will capture Molly’s attention.