First I’m A Celebrity star ‘confirmed’ for new series as he follows in famous son’s footsteps

The first star to take part in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here has reportedly been revealed.

The hit ITV reality series is scheduled to return to our screens next month, with Ant & Dec set to welcome a new batch of celebrities to the Australian jungle.

Ahead of the series premiere in November, ITV are reportedly close to gaining a new signing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Kemp (@martinjkemp)

According to The Mirror, Martin Kemp is in “advanced talks” with the broadcaster to appear on I’m A Celebrity this year.

The 64-year-old is best known for being a member of the chart-topping band Spandau Ballet. He is also the father of The One Show presenter Roman Kemp, who reached third place in the final of I’m A Celebrity in 2019.

Not only would Martin be following in his son’s footsteps by competing in the show, but he would also be succeeding his Spandau Ballet bandmate Tony Hadley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Kemp (@martinjkemp)

Tony appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2015, and subsequently became the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from his series.

Speaking to The Mirror, a TV insider revealed why Martin would be a perfect fit for the I’m A Celebrity cast.

“Martin is a household name having been top of the hit parade with Spandau Ballet in the 80s and then in EastEnders in the early 2000s,” they detailed.

“He’s a great signing and everyone is very excited at the prospect of getting him Down Under,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Kemp (@martinjkemp)

Roman has previously spoken out about the possibility of his father taking part in I’m A Celebrity, and noted that he would be “very up” for it.

In an interview with The Mirror in 2022, the 32-year-old explained how he would enjoy watching Martin taking part in the gruesome Bushtucker Trials.

“Listen, I would do anything to see my dad eat llama anus. I’ll tell you why, because when I got nominated the first time it was the eating trial,” he recalled.

“When you’re in there, you get so paranoid about why people are voting for you, because you’re like, ‘Am I coming across as a d*** and people want to see me suffer?’” Roman continued.

“When I got out I was looking through some of the headlines, and it turns out the only reason I got voted to do that trial at the beginning was because my dad tweeted: ‘Let’s get my son to eat kangaroo anus’. So, my God, I’m very up for him going in,” he added.

A premiere date for I’m A Celebrity has yet to be officially announced.