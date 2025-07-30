Everything we know so far about the male contraceptive pill

A study has suggested that a new male contraceptive pill tested on British men for the first time in the world is safe and effective for use.

Although female contraceptive pills have been available for over 60 years, there has long been debate on why a male equivalent has not been created.

However, a third of men have stated that they would take a contraceptive pill if one were available.

YourChoice Therapeutics has now developed the first non-hormonal contraceptive for men, which works by blocking the production of a protein needed to produce sperm and does not affect hormones.

This drug puts a stop to the production of retinoic acid receptor alpha (RAR-alpha) in the body, and this prevents it from binding to vitamin A compounds, preventing sperm production.

Animal studies demonstrated this to be 99% effective and also found that sperm levels returned to normal after the medication was stopped, confirming that this contraceptive can be temporary and reversible.

Human trials began back in 2023 when 16 men of good health (who had already had a vasectomy) were recruited to test the safety of the drug in people.

Now in recently published data, it was shown to be safe and well-received with no clinical side effects.

This is a major step towards the prospects of the contraceptive drug, known as YCT-529.

The trial of the 16 British men gave them either a tablet or placebo, while conducting analysis on the participants to measure their blood, urine, mood, and overall health.

Four different dosages were tested and all were found to be well-tolerated. The highest dose was the same as what was shown to be effective as a contraceptive in previous animal trials.

The results showed there to be no reduction in testosterone levels, sex drive or any other hormonal imbalances.

Study authors wrote in their review for the journal Communications Medicine, “The positive results from this first clinical trial laid the groundwork for a second trial, where men receive YCT-529 for 28 days and 90 days, to study safety and changes in sperm parameters.”

It’s understood that more trials will now pick up more data on the long-term safety of the drug. If it passes requirements, the next stage of clinical trials will begin.

Study authors also wrote that the safety standards for contraceptives is much higher and harder to reach than it is for drugs designed to cure or treat a disease.

This is due to it being preventative and used by healthy people daily for presumably a long period of time.