Everything we know so far about season three of The Masked Singer

Season three of The Masked Singer premieres tonight.

The popular ITV show follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

The twelve characters taking to the stage are Chandelier, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Firework, Poodle, Snow Leopard and Robobunny. Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan will return as judges, while Joel Dommett is hosting the show. The Masked Singer UK premieres on ITV and Virgin Media One tonight at 7pm, and the second episode of the season airs on Sunday, January 2 at 7:30pm.