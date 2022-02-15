Everything we know about The Tinder Swindler’s new girlfriend

Looks like Shimon Hayut, aka The Tinder Swindler, has a new woman in his life.

Earlier this month, Netflix released their true crime documentary on the fraudster, who conned millions from women he met on Tinder by posing as billionaire playboy Simon Leviev.

Shimon, who posed as the son of a Russian-Israeli diamond mogul, essentially ran a Ponzi scheme by wooing women he met on Tinder with lavish gifts and trips, which he paid for with money he’d stolen from previous women.

After dazzling each victim enough, ‘Simon’ would ask to borrow money from them because for security reasons he couldn’t use his own money, but promised to pay them back.

He would then start the cycle all over again with a different woman.

The Tinder Swindler documentary featured three of Shimon’s victims – Cecilie Fjellhoy, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjoholm.

The women shared their extraordinary and often terrifying experiences with Shimon, and revealed how they eventually teamed up to get him arrested for his crimes, only for him to be released five months later.

Shimon is now reportedly dating Israeli model Kate Konlin, who opened up about her romance with the fraudster to Israeli magazine Mako in July 2021.

She said at the time: “He told me everything about himself on the first date. He told me he was sitting in jail, about the investigation that was in Norway and all the accusations that were against him.”

“He did not hide anything from me, it was important to him that I know everything about him from the beginning.”

When asked about the testimonies Shimon’s victims gave, Kate said: “Listen, the sums they said he stung were equal to the gifts he buys me on Saturday.”

“It’s absurd, why should he take a girl for tens of thousands when he spends such a sum as a matter of routine? It does not make sense.”

She also claimed Shimon showed her documents proving his innocence, saying he is a successful property tycoon and businessman.

In February 2022, Radar said they spoke to Kate ‘several months’ after her July 2021 interview, via an email exchange.

According to the publication, the 24-year-old said she and Shimon were no longer in a romantic relationship due to their busy work diaries, but that they were still friends.

Prior to deleting his Instagram account earlier this month, Kate was the only account Shimon followed on the app.

The Tinder Swindler is on Netflix now.