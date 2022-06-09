Doireann Garrihy makes interesting observation about Love Island 2022 contestant Gemma Owen

Doireann Garrihy has made an interesting observation about Love Island 2022 contestant Gemma Owen.

The 2FM presenter pointed out that the 19-year-old avoids eye contact with her fellow islanders when she’s talking to them.

During last night’s episode of Love Island, Doireann tweeted: “Observation: Gemma cannot make eye contact?! She looks out towards the cameras while talking to someone!”

Observation: Gemma cannot make eye contact?! She looks out towards the cameras while talking to someone! #loveisland — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) June 8, 2022

Some Love Island fans have dubbed this “disrespectful”.

One Twitter user wrote: “Sorry but on that whole date, did Gemma even give him eye contact? Has she ever had a conversation whilst looking at him?”

Another said: “Not into Gemma not making eye contact with Liam when they’re talking. Especially when Liam’s such a sweetie.”

Other fans of the show have attributed her avoidance of eye contact to being “socially awkward”.

One Twitter user said: “Gemma is a bit socially awkward in that when she’s chatting to a guy, she almost never looks at him, she’s always looking straight ahead even if he’s sitting next to her.”

A second wrote: “I’m saying! I honestly feel like Gemma might just be socially awkward cos ik I also hate eye contact when I’m talking to ppl & sometimes being a shy person can come off as being rude.”

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill weighed in on the topic, tweeting: “I don’t think Gemma is mean. I think she is just socially awkward.”

I don’t think Gemma is mean

I think she is just socially awkward #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) June 8, 2022

Gemma is currently coupled up with the “Italian stallion” Davide Sanclimenti, who shared their first date together on last night’s episode.

But, the 19-year-old admitted she still wants to get to know 22-year-old Welsh man Liam LLewellyn, with whom she was initially coupled up.

Tonight’s episode will see Liam heading on dates with the two new bombshells, Afia Tonkmor, 25, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

