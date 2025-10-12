Cycle syncing 101: How to work with your hormones, not against them

For many people, wellness routines are built around consistency, which means maintaining the same workouts, diet, and productivity habits every day.

But for those with menstrual cycles, the body doesn’t operate on a 24-hour rhythm.

Instead, it follows a roughly 28-day hormonal cycle that influences energy levels, mood, focus, and even metabolism.

Cycle syncing is the practice of adjusting your lifestyle, from nutrition and exercise to rest and work, according to the natural hormonal changes that occur throughout your menstrual cycle.

By aligning daily habits with these phases, you can support your body’s needs more effectively and improve overall well-being.

The Four Phases of the Menstrual Cycle

1. Menstrual Phase (Days 1–5): Rest and Reset

What’s happening: Estrogen and progesterone levels drop, leading to the shedding of the uterine lining. It’s common to experience lower energy and a greater need for rest.

How to support your body:

Focus on restorative movement such as yoga, walking, or gentle stretching.

Eat warm, nutrient-rich meals — soups, stews, and foods high in iron and magnesium.

Prioritise sleep and low-stress activities.

2. Follicular Phase (Days 6–13): Renewed Energy

What’s happening: Estrogen levels begin to rise, stimulating the growth of follicles in the ovaries and boosting both mood and energy.

How to support your body:

Incorporate more dynamic exercise, like cardio or circuit training.

Choose light, fresh foods such as leafy greens, lean proteins, and fruit.

Use this period for creative projects or new initiatives, as cognitive function and motivation often increase.

3. Ovulatory Phase (Days 14–16): Peak Performance

What’s happening: Estrogen and testosterone reach their highest levels, supporting confidence, communication, and physical strength.

How to support your body:

Engage in high-intensity workouts or group fitness sessions.

Focus on balanced meals rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants.

Schedule important meetings, presentations, or social events when energy and verbal skills are at their best.

4. Luteal Phase (Days 17–28): Reflect and Restore

What’s happening: Progesterone rises, preparing the body for a potential pregnancy. As it later drops, some may experience premenstrual symptoms such as fatigue, mood changes, or bloating.

How to support your body:

Shift to moderate, grounding activities such as Pilates, weight training, or walking.

Opt for complex carbohydrates and magnesium-rich foods to support mood and reduce bloating.

Slow your pace, focus on completing tasks, and prioritise relaxation.

The Benefits of Cycle Syncing

Aligning your daily habits with your hormonal cycle offers several meaningful benefits for both physical and mental well-being.

By tuning into the natural fluctuations of your hormones, you can manage your energy more effectively and reduce the risk of burnout.

Many people also find that adapting their exercise routines to each phase of the cycle enhances performance and recovery, allowing the body to work in harmony with its natural strengths.

Additionally, cycle syncing can help minimise common premenstrual symptoms such as fatigue, mood changes, and bloating.

Perhaps most importantly, it fosters a deeper awareness of your body’s natural patterns, helping you make more informed and compassionate choices about your health and lifestyle.